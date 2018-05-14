El Sisi asserts importance of Arab strategy to invest youth potentials

According to Middle East News Agency, MENA, the president's remarks came during his meeting with Arab youth and sports ministers in the presence of the Egyptian Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abdel Aziz, who is also the chairman of the Executive Office of the Arab Youth and Sports Council. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, attended the meeting.

In press statements on Monday, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said Sisi underlined the importance of the role played by the Arab ministries of youth and sports in the current critical phase in the Arab world.

The spokesman also noted that the president highlighted the importance of exchanging visits among Arab youth delegations on regular bases to strengthen ties at the popular level, adding that youth represent the majority of population in the Arab countries.

The spokesman also asserted that El Sisi listened to views of the Arab ministers who reiterated the vital role of Egypt in the Arab region in all fields.