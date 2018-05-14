Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Jazan fell on empty desert, says Arab Coalition spokesman

Col. Al-Malki explained that the missile was launched from Sa’da governorate to deliberately target civilian objects, but came down in an empty desert, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

"Launching a ballistic missile towards densely-populated civilian areas by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia is yet another violation of the international humanitarian law, and proves continued Iranian involvement in the Yemeni conflict. Iran is supporting Houthis with advanced military capabilities, in a clear and explicit violation of the UNSCRs (2216 , 2231), in order to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and the stability of the international order."