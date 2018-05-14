Saudi Foreign Minister meets EU representative for Horn of Africa

Sharjah24 – WAM: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel al-Jubeir, has held talks with the European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Alexander Rondosa, on regional and international issues and developments, as well as a number of issues of common concern.
The Saudi Foreign Minister also met with a French delegation including parliamentarians, politicians, media and intellectuals.
During the meeting, regional and international issues were reviewed, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.