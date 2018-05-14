Large-scale military operations towards Hodeidah begin: Arab Coalition Commander

Brigadier Al Shehi said that the forces are advancing towards the north in multiple fronts until the victory is achieved.

He stated that the forces are building up and preparing to carry out surprise, qualitative operations against the terrorist Houthi militias.

In exclusive statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Brigadier Al Shehi said:'' All Yemeni national resistance are participating in the operations along the effective participation from the Sudanese forces with high morale and complete harmony and coordination, and with the land, sea and air support from the UAE Armed Forces operating within the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.'' ''The Iran-allied Houthi militias have been experiencing successive defeats by the advancing Arab Coalition forces and Yemeni resistance fighters.

They have been losing their sites and fleeing the battlegrounds in group, leaving their equipment, weapons and dead bodies after the Coalition and resistance forces took control of strategic sites and cut off their supply lines,'' he affirmed.

Brigadier Al Shehi pointed out that the ranks of the Houthi militias are witnessing a state of panic amid the fall of dozens of their elements, either prisoners of war or killed, including tactical and operational commanders.

He noted that the militias are selling their weapons to secure a way to escape from the battlefields with the surrender of tens of them after tightening the screws on them at all battlefronts.

Al Shehi also stressed the Arab Coalition forces will continue their decisive victories in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen after liberating many districts completely from the Houthi militias, in addition to opening new battlefronts in various places to liberate the remaining areas of the Red Sea Coast.

He added that the battlefronts of Red Sea Coast of Yemen have witnessed large-scale military operations to take control of new areas and defeat the Iran-backed Houthi militias so as to complete the liberation and secure the Red Sea Coast as well as lift the siege on the Hodeidah city and Port and Taiz from the west.

"We will liberate Yemen from the Iranian Houthi militias to remain a dignified and strong country to its people. We will contribute to the reconstruction and building process to enable Yemenis to live in dignity and happiness on their land," he affirmed.

He concluded, " We have no ambitions in Yemen and our goal is to help Yemenis live a decent life and Yemen will be ruled by its people without external interferences that do not want the good for this country and its people,"