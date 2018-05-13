Al-Zayani highlights GCC's firm position due to support of its leaders

This came during a dialogue session at the second session of the Beirut Summit Forum, which began today in Abu Dhabi.



On the Iranian issue, the Secretary General pointed out that the GCC countries wanted a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, and that the decision of US President Donald Trump created an opportunity for Iran to change course. Iran must respect the Charter of the United Nations and stop providing Houthis and terrorists with missiles threatening the area.



The Secretary General pointed out five requirements that Iran should achieve if it was keen on security in the region, namely, the completion of the nuclear file in terms of inspection, control and expiration of the agreement, not to provide terrorists with ballistic missiles, respect for Security Council resolutions, non-interference in neighboring countries, not to support terrorist acts, stressing that this will make our region safe.



Dr. Abdul Latif al-Zayani pointed out that the Gulf initiative to resolve the Yemeni crisis has received support from Arab, regional and international countries, pointing out that Yemen is a brother neighbor of the GCC countries that are working to address the Yemeni crisis through six tracks. First, the political solution is the desire of the GCC.



The use of force to restore the legitimate government and return to the political track, and the third track is the provision of humanitarian assistance, pointing to the work of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.



The fourth track is to work to prevent Yemen from becoming a hub for terrorism. The fifth track is the legal aspect by monitoring all violations in terms of recruitment of children and exploitation of women, the file of mines and others, and finally the economic aspect: the Supreme Council has directed to work to rehabilitate the Yemeni economy to integrate it with the Gulf economy as well as preparation for an international conference for reconstruction and building.