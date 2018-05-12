Yemeni Resistance Forces liberate Kahboub, Lahej

The liberation of Kahboub came as part of a series of victories achieved by the Yemeni Resistance Forces, supported by the UAE Armed Forces and the Arab Coalition Forces, which has led to the collapse of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias and recently successful air strikes launched by the Arab Coalition Air Force that targeted Houthi leaders.

Resistance troops are continuing to clear pockets of militias and combing mine-free areas, amidst the successive defeats of the militias on the battlefronts of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.