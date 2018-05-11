UAE Ambassador meets with Bahraini minister

Minister plenipotentiary at the UAE Embassy, Ali bin Yusuf Al-Nuaimi, attended the meeting.

Al-Jowder hailed the strong fraternal relations and joint destiny of the two countries in all fields which go in line with the far-sighted vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

He also emphasised the keenness of the Ministry of Youth & Sport Affairs to continue working to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the youth and sports fields to achieve the aspirations of the youth in the two countries.

He also wished good luck and success for the UAE diplomat which would contribute to developing the fraternal ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Sultan extended appreciation to the minister for his direct attention to boost ties between the two fraternal countries and develop them into wider horizons. He also stressed the importance of enhancing the youth and sports movement to benefit from the Bahrain successful experience in this field.