1 Palestinian killed, dozens injured including journalists by Israeli occupation fire in Gaza protests

Dozens more were injured by tear gas. Two journalists and a paramedic were hit in the legs directly by tear gas cannisters.

This is the seventh week of the protests, which are demanding the right for Palestinian refugees of the 1948 regional war to return to their homes.

At least 53 Palestinians were killed in the protests over the past weeks, including two journalists, while 1,900 were injured by Israeli occupation fire.

Human rights organisations say the army's use of force is disproportionate to the threat posed by the Palestinians, who throw rocks, burn tyres and hurl petrol bombs.