Germany warns against visiting Al Quds ahead of U.S. embassy opening

"Violent riots in Al Quds, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip can not be ruled out," said a statement from the foreign office released Friday.

The statement recommended that travellers refrain from going to the complex known as Temple Mount to Jews and the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims, as well as the area around Damascus Gate, between Friday and Tuesday.

Thousands are expected to protest across the Palestinian Territories against Monday's controversial opening of the embassy, which had previously been located in Tel Aviv.

The opening comes six months after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised the contested city of Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital.