Saudi Air Defence destroys ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Colonel Al-Malki as adding that the RSADF detected another missile which fell 100 km south of Riyadh in a non-populated desert with no injuries or damage recorded until the time of preparation of this statement.

He explained that the two missiles, which targeted Riyadh, were deliberately launched against civilian and populated areas.

He affirmed that this hostile action by the Iran-backed Houthi militias proves the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit violation of UN resolutions 2216 and 2231 in order to threaten the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and regional and international security.

''Launching ballistic missiles towards densely populated cities and villages is contrary to the international humanitarian law,'' he affirmed.