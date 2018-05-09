Saudi Air Defence intercepts ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia

The spokesman of the Arab Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al Malki, said that the missile was launched in the direction of the city of Jazan by the militia deliberately to target civilian and populated areas.

He added that this hostile action by the Houthi militia supported by Iran proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthi armed militia with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit violation of UN resolution 2216 and resolution 2231 in order to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and regional and international security.

The firing of ballistic missiles towards populated cities and villages is contrary to international humanitarian law, the spokesman concluded.