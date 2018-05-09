Bahrain supports US decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

“This decision reflects the commitment of the United States to confront Iranian policies and Iran's continuous attempts to spread terrorism in the region in full violation of international norms and laws,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The agreement was characterized by several shortcomings, most important of which was not addressing Iran's ballistic missile program, or Iran's threat to the security and stability of the region through its interference in the internal affairs of other countries as well as its support for militias in these countries,” the statement stated.

“Bahrain affirms its solidarity with the decision taken by President Trump, noting its support for the efforts of the United States that aim to end terrorism at both at the regional and international levels,” the statement added.

Bahrain also calls upon all other signatories to the agreement to consider the security and peace of the region and to take steps similar to those of the United States of America.

“Bahrain reiterates its support for all efforts aimed at making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, stressing its stance towards all measures taken to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, to combat its funding and support of extremist militias in the region, and to urge Iran to respect its neighbours' sovereignty and not to interfere in their internal affairs.”