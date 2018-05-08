Arab Coalition Forces hunt Houthi leaders

The air operations of the Arab Coalition Forces in Yemen have also made a significant impact, after a series of airstrikes that targeted Houthi leaders, which included Saleh Al Samad, President of the so-called Higher Political Council of the Militias, Brigadier General Mahmoud Al Naqib, the defecting Chief of Staff of the Seventh Military Region, and terrorist Abu Al Fadl, Head of Houthi Militias in the Red Sea Coast.

These losses have significantly affected the military abilities of militias while Saada created conflict among their leaders.

The confused actions of the Houthi militias have not changed their reality on the ground, as the legitimate Yemeni forces are continuing to liberate more areas of the Red Sea Coast, supported by the UAE Air Force.

The Houthi militias have withdrawn their fighters from Sarawah, Amran, Hajjah and Marib, in a desperate attempt to escape the rapid advance of the Yemeni forces in the Red Sea Coast. However, such measures did not make any difference, so the militias fled to Taiz.

The ongoing victories of the legitimate Yemeni forces have cut off the supply lines of the Houthi militias, before their advance to the northern regions of the Red Sea Coast.

Official reports state that the "Giants Brigade Forces" and the National Resistance are expected to eliminate the Houthi militias in the Red Sea Coast, which will ensure rapid progress in other fronts.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has recently monitored the impact of the losses to the leadership ranks of the militias. The Arab Coalition Forces have hunted down many of their leaders, which caused numerous losses in the militant ranks, due to mass desertions.

The Red Sea Coast front has witnessed many military operations in new fronts in the west of Taiz Governorate, to liberate them from the militias and break the siege of Taiz from the west, supported by the UAE Armed Forces, which is operating as part of the Arab Coalition Forces, led by Saudi Arabia, along with the Giants Brigade Forces and the National Resistance.

The Giants Brigade Forces are advancing towards Al Barh, supported by the UAE Armed Forces, after taking Mocha and Waziyaa and completely driving out the militias, as well as the mountains overlooking the main road where Houthi snipers were stationed.