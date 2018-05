The Coalition Forces successfully cut-off the supply lines of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias after reclaiming the Mocha and Al Wazi'ya junctions and clearing militia pockets, as part of a large military operation which have resulted in heavy losses for the Houthis, both in equipment and lives.

The Saudi-led operation is being carried out with the support of the UAE Armed Forces and the backing of the Yemeni National Resistance.