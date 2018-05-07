Saudi Air Defence intercepts two ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

The two missiles were in the direction of the city of Najran and launched by the militia deliberately to target civilian and populated areas, spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki al-Maliki said, adding that scattered fragments of the missiles fell on residential neighborhoods and no injuries or damage were recorded until the time of preparation of this statement.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Al-Maliki as saying that this hostile action by the Houthi militia supported by Iran proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthi armed militia with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit violation of UN resolution 2216 and resolution 2231 in order to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and regional and international security.

The firing of ballistic missiles at populated cities and villages is contrary to international humanitarian law, he added.