Israel occupation troops shoot dead 3 Palestinians

Gaza's health ministry identified two of the martyrs as Bahaa Rahman Qudeih, 23, and Mohammed Abu Rayda, 20. A name had not yet been provided for the third person.

The latest deaths raised to 52 the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since protests and clashes began along the Gaza border on March 30.

Hundreds more have been wounded by occupation gunfire.

Demonstrators are demanding Palestinian refugees be allowed to return to the homes they were expelled from during the 1948 war.