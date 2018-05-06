Lebanese vote in first general election in nine years

Saad al-Hariri shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote during the parliamentary election

The streets of Beirut were quiet early on Sunday, but small crowds had gathered around the schools being used as polling stations and walls were plastered with party flags and pictures of the leading candidates.

Television broadcasts showed voters queuing at polling stations across the tiny Mediterranean country to cast their ballots under new voting rules that still preserve the country's sectarian power sharing system.

Voting is scheduled to last from 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) until 7 p.m. (1600 GMT), with unofficial results expected to start coming in overnight and a formal tally announced in the coming days.

Ratings agencies had stressed the importance of Lebanon going ahead with the election after parliament had extended its term several times as a sign that the country was returning to normal after years of political difficulty.