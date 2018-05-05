Abbas re-elected by Palestinian parliament as chairman of PLO

Following all-night deliberations, the Palestinian National Council (PNC), which met for the first time in a regular session in 22 years, re-elected Abbas as president and named the 15 members of the PLO executive committee, which later elected Abbas as its chairman.

Abbas, whose reappointment was expected, caused an uproar during the four-day meeting for anti-Semitic comments in which he said the genocide of Jews in Europe by the Nazis was not because of the Jewish religion, but because of the Jews' role in bank lending.