Dozens of Palestinians wounded in sixth week of Gaza border clashes

  • Saturday 05, May 2018 in 10:50 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: Israeli occupation troops fired live ammunition and tear gas at Palestinians gathered for a sixth weekly protest along the Gaza border on Friday with some Gazans burning tyres and throwing stones at soldiers.
Gaza's Health Ministry said 431 Palestinians were hurt in the confrontations, including 70 wounded by live ammunition from Israeli occupation troops. Others were treated for injuries such as smoke inhalation.
 
Palestinians made several unsuccessful attempts to break through the border fence. In one instance, hundreds set fire to parts of the Kerem Shalom crossing, located near Egypt, the Israeli occupation military said.
 
Witnesses said two Israeli occupation drones monitoring the frontier were brought down after being hit by stones.