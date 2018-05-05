Dozens of Palestinians wounded in sixth week of Gaza border clashes

Gaza's Health Ministry said 431 Palestinians were hurt in the confrontations, including 70 wounded by live ammunition from Israeli occupation troops. Others were treated for injuries such as smoke inhalation.

Palestinians made several unsuccessful attempts to break through the border fence. In one instance, hundreds set fire to parts of the Kerem Shalom crossing, located near Egypt, the Israeli occupation military said.

Witnesses said two Israeli occupation drones monitoring the frontier were brought down after being hit by stones.