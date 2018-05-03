GCC Countries reiterate full Solidarity with Morocco

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, expressed support for Morocco's declaration severing ties with Iran, and condemnation of the Iranian interventions in the internal affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, as Iranian regime provided support and training for the so-called "Polisario" members through Hezbollah's terrorist militias, aiming at destabilising the security and stability of Morocco.