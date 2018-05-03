GCC Countries reiterate full Solidarity with Morocco

  • Thursday 03, May 2018 in 1:40 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries have reiterated their full and firm solidarity with sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, and support for all measures it takes to strengthen its sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability.
Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, expressed support for Morocco's declaration severing ties with Iran, and condemnation of the Iranian interventions in the internal affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, as Iranian regime provided support and training for the so-called "Polisario" members through Hezbollah's terrorist militias, aiming at destabilising the security and stability of Morocco.