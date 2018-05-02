Japan provides US$10 million to UNRWA

This generous additional contribution from Japan will provide Palestinian refugees from Syria health support, emergency cash and food assistance, among other services, through UNRWA’s operations in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

UNRWA Commissioner-General, Pierre Kr?henbühl, welcomed this timely support: "We deeply appreciate this generous donation from the Government of Japan during this time of urgent need. The US$ 409 million Syria emergency appeal the Agency launched earlier this year remains largely underfunded. This vital support will enable UNRWA to provide emergency aid to Palestinian refugee families affected by the war in Syria."

Japan has long been a valued donor to UNRWA. In 2017 alone Japan contributed a total of US$ 43.3 million, including some US$ 23 million to the Agency’s core programmes and services, US$ 8.7 million to support the Agency’s emergency programmes in Syria and the occupied Palestinian territory, and US$ 11.5 million for essential projects.