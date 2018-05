In a statement issued by Maghreb Arab Press, the Moroccan Foreign Minister made the announcement upon his return from Tehran, where he met with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zari.

"I will receive the Iranian Charge d'affaires to Morocco and will ask him to leave the country immediately," he added.

The Moroccan minister confirmed that Morocco has documented evidence of the connections between Polisario and Hezbollah to harm the higher interest of the state.