At least 26 killed in attack on Syrian base in central Syria

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said most were killed in an attack on a Syrian army base late Sunday, home to the 47th Brigade, in the southeast of Hama province, where Iranian forces are also stationed.

Those killed were mostly Iranians, the observatory said, adding that four Syrian soldiers were among the dead.

The watchdog said 60 people were wounded.

Damascus confirmed early Monday that rocket attacks hit military bases in central Syria, but did not say who was responsible.

The Syrian news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying military positions in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo had been "subjected to a new aggression with hostile missiles at about 10:30 pm (19:30 GMT)," on Sunday.

Syrian television aired images of what it said was the explosions. It had earlier reported loud blasts heard in rural areas of Hama.

Some media loyal to the Syrian regime suggested Israel was behind the attacks. Israel does not usually comment on such cases.

Syrian opposition sources said earlier the attack inflicted heavy casualties on the Syrian army and their allies the Iranians, without giving a specific number.