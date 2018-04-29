Syrian army tightens noose around Palestinian camp

Nearly two weeks into a campaign to capture the last area near the capital outside government control that has left many parts of the once-teeming Yarmouk camp in ruins, state media said that the al Qadm neighborhood next to the camp was retaken.

Opposition sources said the army was now engaged in fierce fighting with militants on the outskirts of Yarmouk camp where an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 militants are encircled.

The militants who are besieged in an ever-shrinking area have repelled successive raids to enter their heavily defended stronghold.

State television and the official SANA news agency said a deal had reportedly been reached between the army and "terrorist groups" in the camp to allow them safe passage to the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib in return for the evacuation of civilians in two besieged Shi'ite villages in the province.

It said the deal's implementation would begin on Monday with buses arriving at the entrance of the camp.