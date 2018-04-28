Kuwait part of UNSC delegation inspecting Rohingya in Myanmar, Bangladesh

In statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN headquarters in New York Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said that the delegation -- led by Kuwait, the UK, and Peru -- would look into means to ensure the safety of the refugees and enable them to return to their homes and dwellings.



Ambassador Al-Otaibi said that Kuwait, since joining the UNSC as a non-permanent, tried to initiate such visit to the Rohingya while presiding over the Presidency of the council back in February; however, the authorities in Myanmar said that such visit was not suitable at that time.



He affirmed that through its time in the UNSC, the State of Kuwait would use all resources to defend just issues pertaining to the Arab and Islamic worlds, noting that the situation of the Rohingya was one of the most urgent humanitarian topics of this age.