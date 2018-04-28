KSA stresses centrality of Palestinian Cause to Arab Nation

Sharjah 24 – SPA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has affirmed the centrality of the cause of Palestine to the Arab nation, the Arab identity of Al-Quds and the right of the State of Palestine to sovereignty over all the occupied Palestinian territories in 1967, including Al-Quds.

The Kingdom called for forming an international commission of inquiry into the events of 30/3/2018, and holding Israeli occupation accountable of the killing of unarmed civilian demonstrators and the imposition of deterrent punishment on the perpetrators.

This came in the Kingdom's speech before the Security Council at the open debate on the item "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question" and delivered by the kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahiya Al-Mua'limi.