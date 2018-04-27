UAE participates in 2018 Global Summit of Women in Australia

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the summit where she highlighted the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in the field of the economic empowerment of refugee women.

Taking place from 26th to 28th April in Sydney, this year's summit highlights women's ability to develop a more inclusive economy through partnerships with the Australian and Asian markets, and showcase best practices in women's economic empowerment.

On the first day of the summit, Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi reviewed the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation" in providing support to refugee women to face the challenges and difficult living conditions, and guiding them to find projects that enhance their abilities and develop their skills to improve their social and economic conditions, stressing that Sheikha Fatima follows carefully and accurately all issues related to women not only at the level of the UAE, but at the regional and international levels.