Al-Jubeir Participates Paris Global Conference on Combating Terrorist Financing

  • Friday 27, April 2018 in 1:27 PM
  • Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir,Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sharjah 24 - SPA: The Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir participated on Thursday in the international conference on combating the financing of terrorism, held here under the title "No Money for Supporting Terrorism”.

He stressed in a press statement on the sidelines of the conference that that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called for effective international action to counter terrorism and its financing, pointing out that the Kingdom hosted the first international conference to counter terrorism in 2005.

Al-Jubeir further said that the Kingdom is an active member in monitoring of funds, supported the establishment of the International Counter-Terrorism Center in the United Nations and it was among the first countries that formed the Global Coalition against Daesh.

He also reviewed the various initiatives led by the Kingdom including the establishment of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) and the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (GCCEI).