Saudi Arabia confirms its commitment to principles of peace-building

This came in a statement by the Kingdom's Permanent Delegation to the United Nations at the high-level event on peace-building and peace-keeping held on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and delivered by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom Ambassador Abdullah Bin Yahya Al-Muallimi.

"My country is committed to fundamental principles that are at the forefront of the task of building and maintaining peace. My country asserts that the basic pillar of peace-building and maintaining peace is achieving justice. Without justice, peace cannot flourish, even if sine periods of non-violence prevailed," he said.

"The first example of peace is the Palestinian cause, where the Palestinian people have been under occupation for decades without any hope that this people will be able to obtain their legitimate rights to establish their independent state on the borders of the fourth Of June 1967 with its capital Al-Quds Al-Sharif," he said.

"My country has always endeavored to resolve disputes peacefully, and in this regard has made the initiative one after the other. In the Palestinian cause, my country has advanced the Arab peace initiative adopted by the Arab states at the Arab summit in Beirut in 2002. On the Yemeni issue, my country led the peace process of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) initiative, which led to a peaceful transition to power before the Houthi rebels backed by Iran seized power. In Syria, my country united the opposition in preparation for serious negotiations with the Syrian government to implement Geneva 1 statement and Security Council Resolution 2254, and in Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Iraq and elsewhere, my country has raised the banner of peace and harmony among brothers and has worked to bring the various parties closer together. My country has also promoted a culture of dialogue, mutual understanding and tolerance internally and externally. It has established national and international centers such as the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought, the King Abdullah Center for Interreligious and Interfaith Dialogue, the United Nations Center for Combating Terrorism, and others," he said.