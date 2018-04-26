Saudi Arabia will provide $ 100 million to alleviate the suffering of Syrian people

  • Thursday 26, April 2018 in 11:25 AM
  • Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir
    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir
Sharjah 24 – SPA: Minister Adel al-Jubeir added that containing the repercussions of the crimes of the Syrian regime, including the worsening humanitarian situation of internally displaced persons and refugees inside and outside Syria should increase the insistence on the importance of political solution and resuming the negotiating process as soon as possible.
Al-Jubeir pointed out that since the outbreak of the crisis in Syria, the Kingdom has received some two and a half million Syrian citizens, and has treated them like its citizens, giving them free health care rights and work in the labor market and education. 
 
The Kingdom's universities and schools have more than 140,000 students and the efforts of the Kingdom also included the support and care of millions of Syrian refugees in the neighboring countries of their homeland in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon in coordination with the governments of those countries as the humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom to the Syrian brothers in Syria and neighboring countries reached about one billion dollars, covering a number of sectors, including shelter, nutrition, education, health, water, food security, environmental reform, and non-food items.