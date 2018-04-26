Saudi Arabia will provide $ 100 million to alleviate the suffering of Syrian people

Al-Jubeir pointed out that since the outbreak of the crisis in Syria, the Kingdom has received some two and a half million Syrian citizens, and has treated them like its citizens, giving them free health care rights and work in the labor market and education.

The Kingdom's universities and schools have more than 140,000 students and the efforts of the Kingdom also included the support and care of millions of Syrian refugees in the neighboring countries of their homeland in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon in coordination with the governments of those countries as the humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom to the Syrian brothers in Syria and neighboring countries reached about one billion dollars, covering a number of sectors, including shelter, nutrition, education, health, water, food security, environmental reform, and non-food items.