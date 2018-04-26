Houthi militia hinders movement of shipments, relief materials to Yemeni interior

Colonel al-Maliki said during a press conference held in Riyadh on Wednesday that the maritime permits issued from 16 April to the present day to the port of Hodeidah amounted to 12 permits for twelve ships, and the air permits reached 49 flights to the Yemeni interior, the number of passengers was 1009 passengers.

The number of permits from all land ports is 36 permits, and the maritime permits for all ports during the same period are 54 permits for foodstuffs, medical, oil derivatives, cattle and others, pointing out that the number of commercial vessels currently in the Yemeni ports totaled 22 vessels.

He pointed out that the presence of 19 ships heading to the port of Hodeidah and were given permits by the coalition forces and were not allowed to enter the port of Hodeidah by the coup militia in the process of delaying entry of materials and relief to the port of Hodeidah to raise prices and find a black market in Hodeidah and other areas Yemenis.

Colonel al-Maliki reviewed the names of ships that were in the waiting area, noting that the command of the joint forces of the coalition has contacted many international organizations and non-governmental organizations in terms of mismanagement of the entry of these ships to the port of Hodeidah, noting that the number of beneficiaries within Yemen to date was 3,097,172 beneficiaries, pointing out that the Yemeni interior was provided with relief aid by 359 trips through King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Action Center.

He pointed out that the Huthi militia is obstructing the movement of shipments and relief materials and some special fuel tanks located at the checkpoint in Dhamar belonging to one of the approximately 11 international organizations that are located at the checkpoint and customs in Dhamar, reviewing some pictures of the flow of humanitarian assistance within the comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen, which includes all Yemeni regions.

Colonel al-Maliki noted that the province of Saada and north of Amran are still the starting point of ballistic missiles and the storage of ballistic missiles and storage of weapons smuggled to the Houthi terrorist militia during the period from 16 to 25 April.

He stressed the continuation of the Yemeni National Army to achieve a lot of progress on all fronts, both in the province of Saada, while the Yemeni National Army continues from the eastern side of the province of Al-Jouf in the demining operations in the Nahm front to prepare to advance west to the capital Sana'a and military operations continue in the province of Al-Bayda to free more provinces.