Yemeni National Army advances in Al Sheraijah, liberates two mountains

The Yemeni Army continued its advancement towards Al Rahda, which is used by the Houthi militias as a military base and ammunition supply point after the heavy casualties they have been sustaining in equipment and personnel over the past period.

The Arab Coalition fighter jets launched several airstrikes on Houthi militias' positions, vehicles and ammunition depots southwest of Taiz and inflicted heavy losses among them.

The Yemeni National Army continues its advancement to reclaim the remaining areas of Yemen from the hands of the Houthi militias and to foil the Iranian coupe plans in Yemen.