Yemeni National Army advances in Al Sheraijah, liberates two mountains

  • Wednesday 25, April 2018 in 11:50 PM
  • Archived
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Supported by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces, the Yemeni National Army made new ground advances in Al Sheraija in its fight against the Iran-backed Houthi militia and managed to fully liberate Al Ja'asha and Al Central mountains on the road to Al Rahda city, southeast of Taiz.
The Yemeni Army continued its advancement towards Al Rahda, which is used by the Houthi militias as a military base and ammunition supply point after the heavy casualties they have been sustaining in equipment and personnel over the past period. 
 
The Arab Coalition fighter jets launched several airstrikes on Houthi militias' positions, vehicles and ammunition depots southwest of Taiz and inflicted heavy losses among them. 
 
The Yemeni National Army continues its advancement to reclaim the remaining areas of Yemen from the hands of the Houthi militias and to foil the Iranian coupe plans in Yemen. 