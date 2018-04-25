GCC Secretary General participates in 2nd Brussels Conference

The Conference is being organised by the European Union in co-operation with the United Nations which started on Tuesday in the presence of foreign ministers and representatives of governments from about 80 countries, international organisations and heads of humanitarian organisations and international institutions.

The conference discusses a number of topics including the comprehensive development of human capital, economic recovery of the region and means of human protection in Syria, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The head of the delegation of the GCC to the European Union, Ambassador Yousuf Khalifa Al-Sada and the accompanying delegation of the Secretary-General participated in the session.