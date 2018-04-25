GCC Secretary General participates in 2nd Brussels Conference

  • Wednesday 25, April 2018 in 9:53 PM
  • Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Secretary General of the GCC
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, for Arab States, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, has participated in the ministerial session of the Second Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region".
The Conference is being organised by the European Union in co-operation with the United Nations which started on Tuesday in the presence of foreign ministers and representatives of governments from about 80 countries, international organisations and heads of humanitarian organisations and international institutions.
 
The conference discusses a number of topics including the comprehensive development of human capital, economic recovery of the region and means of human protection in Syria, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.
 
The head of the delegation of the GCC to the European Union, Ambassador Yousuf Khalifa Al-Sada and the accompanying delegation of the Secretary-General participated in the session.