Palestinian journalist dies after being shot by Israeli occupation troops

Ahmad Abu Hussein, aged 26, worked for a local radio station. He was shot in the eastern Gaza Strip on April 13.



He becomes the second Palestinian journalist to die during weekly protests in the Gaza Strip demanding that refugees from the 1948 Arab- Israeli occupation war be allowed to return to their homes in what is now Israel.



The protests began in late March and are set to continue until at least May 15, the day Palestinians mourn Israeli occupation’s creation.