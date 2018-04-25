The council will consist of the Prime ‎Minister, Parliament Speaker, Grand Sheikh ‎of Al-Azhar, Pope of the Coptic Church, ‎Minister of Defence, Minister of Religious Endowments, ‎Minister of Youth and Sports, Minister of ‎Social Solidarity, Minister of Foreign Affairs, ‎Minister of Interior, Minister Justice, Minister ‎of Telecommunications, Minister of ‎Education, and Minister of Higher ‎Education," according to the law.

It ‎will also include the Chief of General ‎Intelligence, Head of the Administrative ‎Control Authority (ADA), and other public ‎figures who can contribute to SCCTE's ‎strategy.