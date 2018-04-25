Egyptian President issues law establishing SCCTE

The council will consist of the Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Pope of the Coptic Church, Minister of Defence, Minister of Religious Endowments, Minister of Youth and Sports, Minister of Social Solidarity, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Interior, Minister Justice, Minister of Telecommunications, Minister of Education, and Minister of Higher Education," according to the law.
It will also include the Chief of General Intelligence, Head of the Administrative Control Authority (ADA), and other public figures who can contribute to SCCTE's strategy.