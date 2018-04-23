Arab Coalition Air Defences intercept, destroy two ballistic missiles

However, he affirmed that no casualties were recorded up to the time of this report.

In a press release carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al Malki stated that "At 16:23 the Coalition's Air Defense detected the launch of two ballistic missiles from Saada governorate aimed at Saudi Arabia."

Col. Al-Malki said that the two ballistic missiles were launched deliberately by the Iranian Houthi militia to target densely populated civilian areas in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, where the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the Coalition's Air Defense.

He continued: "The interception resulted in projection of fragments throughout some residential areas. No casualties were recorded up to the time of this release."

Col. Al-Malki added: "This hostile act carried out by the Houthi coupe militias proves that the Iranian regime is still providing the terrorist Houthi armed militia with qualitative capabilities, in flagrant defiance of UNSCRs 2216 and 2231, with the main objective of threatening the Saudi Arabian, regional and international security."

He concluded: "Launching ballistic missiles at densely populated civilian areas is a direct breach of the principles of the international humanitarian law."