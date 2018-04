In statement, the Secretary-General condemned in the strongest terms the series of terrorist attacks that has gripped Afghanistan in the past few weeks. He added that the perpetrators and supporters of these shocking crimes have definitely no place among Muslims.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s support to Afghanistan and offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of Afghanistan, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.