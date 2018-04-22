Bahrain condemns Qatari jets' approaching UAE civilian aircraft

The flight met all requirements and the plane was flying at an altitude of 25,000 feet above the international waters, Route UN318 within Bahrain Flight Information Region (FIR).

In a statement on Sunday, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that such repeated, provocative acts by the State of Qatar pose a vehement threat to safety of passengers and fly in the face of all relevant international conventions and agreements.

Bahrain reserves the right to take all the measures needed with the International Civil Aviation Organisation and related organisations to put an end to such illegal practices carried out by the Qatari authorities, the ministry said, reiterating the Kingdom of Bahrain's solidarity with the UAE in all the measures taken to stand up to such repeated violations and to ensure safety of civilians.