Saudi Air Force intercepts ballistic missile against Najran

Colonel Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, said in a statement that at 16:24, the Saudi Air Defence System monitored the missile which was launched in the direction of civil and populated areas.

"The missile has been launched premeditatedly against populated districts, but the Saudi Air Force managed to intercept it," he said, adding that residential areas were hit by fragments of the missile which set fire in a farm owned by a Saudi citizen with no damage reported.

"Such an act of aggression corroborates Iran's involvement in supporting the Houthi militias with advanced weaponry in defiance of UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231 and in threatening the national security of Saudi Arabia as well as Arab and international stability," he said, affirming that the launch of ballistic missiles against populated areas breach the International Humanitarian Law.