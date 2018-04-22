Arab Coalition advancing towards Mocha

The campaign is still ongoing, with the coup perpetrators sustaining heavy human losses, fleeing en mass from the mountainous areas.

The Arab Coalition Forces in the meantime are advancing towards new positions on Yemen's Res Sea Coast supported by aerial bombing that inflicted heavy damage on the coup perpetrators.

According to a source at the Yemeni National Forces, the triumphs being achieved in the direction of Mocha are considered massive wins on the way to lift the siege imposed on Taiz, and securing Mocha, which is only 50 km from Taiz.

The Yemeni National Resistance Forces led by Staff Brigadier-General Tarek Mohamed Abdullah Saleh who have been joined by thousands of Yemeni nationals over the past days are adding strength to the military efforts being made on the Yemen's Red Sea Coast against the Houthis who as a result are sustaining heavy losses at the hands of the UAE Armed Forces operating under the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces and the support of the Southern Resistance and Tahami Movement.