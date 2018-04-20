Yemeni National Resistance controls sites in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

  • Friday 20, April 2018 in 9:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Yemeni National Resistance, led by Staff Brigadier-General Tarek Mohamed Abdullah Saleh, has taken control of strategic sites in the east of Mocha and Al Barh, west of Taiz Governorate, following heavy fighting with the Iran-backed Houthi militias in the country’s Red Sea Coast.
Backed by the UAE Armed Forces, operating as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, the National Resistance forces inflicted heavy losses in equipment and personnel among the Houthis, in an operation backed by the Yemeni Southern Resistance and Tahami Movement.
 
Surprise attacks by the National Resistance have cut the supply lines of the militias in the country’s Red Sea Coast while their forces are advancing to liberate remaining governorates. Motivated by these major victories, the National Resistance is planning to conduct operations in other parts of the Red Sea Coast.
 
Arab Coalition fighter jets also bombarded the bases and military vehicles of the militias in Al Waziaya.
 
The UAE Armed Forces are providing military and logistical support to the land, sea and air operations that aim to liberate Yemen from Iran’s plot, through its proxy, the Houthis militia. These operations have so far liberated Bab-el-Mandeb, Mocha and Hayes.