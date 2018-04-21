4 killed in fresh protests, clashes on Gaza- Israeli occupation border

Gazans also flew dozens of kites near the border fence, in some cases carrying Molotov cocktails and one with a swastika painted on it, in a new tactic that sparked at least two small fires in Israeli occupation territory this week.

Israeli occupation army gunfire killed a 15-year-old boy and two young men, aged 24 and 25, in northern Gaza, rescue workers said, and a 29-year-old Palestinian was shot dead in the south of the coastal enclave.

UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Nikolay Mladenov took to Twitter to air his feelings on Friday night and called for an inquiry into the killings.

"Children must be protected from #violence, not exposed to it, not killed! This tragic incident must be investigated."

The Palestinian ambassador at the United Nations Riyad Mansour renewed his call for a "transparent and independent investigation".

On Friday alone, 440 protesters were wounded by gunfire or needed treatment for tear gas inhalation, the ministry said.