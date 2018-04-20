Jordan condemns Houthi missile attack against Saudi Arabia

The missile was shot down by Saudi air defence systems.



Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed Jordan's support for Saudi Arabia in defending itself against recurrent attacks by Houthi militias, renewing Jordan’s condemnation of all military actions that target urban areas and threaten civilians.



"Jordan, as it renews its stances in support of Saudi efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis, calls on all conflicting parties in Yemen to renounce violence and fighting and return to negotiations in accordance with the Gulf initiative and related UN resolutions," he said, quoted by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).