Saudi Air Force intercepts ballistic missile by Houthis

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Colonel Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, as saying in a statement that the missile was launched in the direction of civil and populated areas in Jazan City.



"The missile has been launched premeditatedly against populated areas, but the Royal Saudi Force managed to intercept it," he said, adding that residential areas were hit by fragments of the missile with no damage or injuries reported until the issuance of the statement.



"Such an act of aggression corroborates Iran's involvement in supporting the Houthi militias with advanced weaponry in defiance of UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231 and in threatening the national security of Saudi Arabia as well as Arab and international stability, he said, affirming that the launch of ballistic missiles against populated areas breach the International Humanitarian Law.