OIC welcomes positive political development in Guinea Bissau

In a statement issued Thursday by the organisation, Dr. Othaimeen expressed his hope that this important political development would pave the way for the formation of an inclusive government of national unity and the implementation of the remaining provisions of the Conakry Agreement. He also welcomed the announcement for the holding of legislative elections on 18th November 2018.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC's determination to continue to contribute to the peace building and stabilisation process in Guinea-Bissau.