OIC welcomes positive political development in Guinea Bissau

  Thursday 19, April 2018
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has welcomed the appointment of Aristides Gomes, as the new Prime Minister in Guinea Bissau, on 16th April 2018.
In a statement issued Thursday by the organisation, Dr. Othaimeen expressed his hope that this important political development would pave the way for the formation of an inclusive government of national unity and the implementation of the remaining provisions of the Conakry Agreement. He also welcomed the announcement for the holding of legislative elections on 18th November 2018.
 
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC's determination to continue to contribute to the peace building and stabilisation process in Guinea-Bissau.