Kuwait emphasizes need for political solution to Yemeni crisis

In his speech at a special UN Security Council session on Yemen Tuesday, Al-Otaibi underlined the need for a political solution to the civil conflict based on the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative, outcome of Yemeni national dialogue and the relevant UN resolutions, particularly resolution No. 2216.

He reiterated Kuwait's support to efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen Mr. Martin Griffiths to mediate between warring parties and help resolve the crisis.

Al-Otaibi strongly condemned Houthi Militias. firing of ballistic missiles at Saudi cities and its threats to the maritime navigation in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.

He expressed Kuwait's solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support to all measures it takes to maintain the security and stability of its territories.

In this conference, Kuwait pledged to provide relief and humanitarian aid to Yemen worth USD 250 million, he said.

He lauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' joint donation of over USD one billion to improve the humanitarian situation in Yemen during the yea.