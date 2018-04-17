UN human rights condemn killings of Palestinians by Israeli forces

The United Nations and its independent human rights experts, along with the International Criminal Court, have expressed "grave concern" about the Israeli security forces’ use of force, and called for the violence to stop. Israel has pledged to conduct an investigation into the security forces’ response to the protests.

"Despite Israel’s commitment to investigate the events of the past few weeks, security forces continue to use live ammunition and rubber bullets against the protesters, killing and wounding dozens of mostly unarmed protesters, women, men and children alike," said the UN experts.

"We express our outrage over these shootings that may have resulted in unlawful killings and the incomprehensibly high number of injuries sustained."

At least 28 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,600 wounded by Israeli security forces during a series of demonstrations that began on 30th March and are set to continue until 15th May. The participants are protesting their forced evictions and displacement since 1948 and calling for an end to the 11-year blockade on Gaza. Among those killed were three children and a journalist, who was wearing clearly visible insignia identifying him as a member of the press. Six other journalists have so far been wounded.

The experts reiterated their call on the international community, through the United Nations, to establish an independent commission to investigate the events of the past three weeks.