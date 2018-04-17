UN Secretary-General commends Saudi humanitarian and relief efforts

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General said: "The KSRelief is one of the most important factors in dozens of the countries. It has been developed and worked very professionally. The center today gives hope to so many people who are suffering of disasters, conflicts and events around the world. The KSRelief has established partnerships with the United Nations organizations and Non-governmental organizations (NGOs). I am happy with this fact."

Following his meeting with Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, General Supervisor of KSRelief, Antonio Guterres stressed that the KSRelief is one of the most important pillar in the field of humanitarian aid around the world.

"The KSRelief has hosted the drafted Yemeni underage fighters. This is a noble act and the UN may benefit from following that experience," the UN Secretary-General said as quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA. He affirmed that the center is one of the strongest institutions collaborating with the UN humanitarian organisations. He pointed out that this is the third visit he paid to the center.

"We are very grateful for the Kingdom's generous support and historical partnership. We appreciate the initiative announced by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to provide $50 million to UNRWA in order to support the Palestinian people. This is an example to be followed by other donors," he concluded.