We are determined to liberate Yemen: Hodeidah Governor

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Dr. Taher said that he is optimistic after the liberation of many strategic areas, as well as the consecutive defeats of the militias and the retreat of their fighters from many battlefronts.

Dr. Taher added that the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people is a model to follow by other countries that desire to support the rights of the oppressed.

He went on to say that the UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition, are launching various military operations to ensure the security of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast and protect maritime navigation in a strategic international commercial route.

Dr. Taher said that the targeting of the international maritime trade in the Red Sea by the militias is a blatant defiance of the international community, the resolutions of the United Nations, UN, and international conventions.

He also pointed out that the militias have targeted commercial ships in the international corridors of Bab Al Mandab and the Red Sea while the Arab Coalition is protecting Yemen’s regional waters and preventing humanitarian disasters. The militias have attacked many ships carrying relief aid to Hodeidah Port, he noted.

Dr. Taher said that the complete liberation of Hodeidah Port will be a blow to the militias while praising the UAE’s role in fulfilling the needs of the country’s liberated areas, by restoring and maintaining many key facilities.