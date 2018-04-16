After airstrikes, EU to push for reviving political process in Syria

The US, Britain and France launched coordinated attacks against Syrian government targets on Saturday in retaliation for an alleged gas attack on the Damascus suburb of Douma on April 7, which Russia and the Syrian regime have repeatedly denied.

It seems to me very clear that there's a need to give a push to the relaunch of the UN-led political process in this moment," said EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini ahead of an EU foreign ministerial meeting on Monday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that "this conflict cannot be solved without Russia," adding that he wants a "constructive contribution" from the country.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said that the airstrikes were "entirely the right thing to do."

The EU foreign ministers are meeting as the US prepares to impose further sanctions against Russia, a key ally of al-Assad, as part of its response to the suspected chemical attack.

France is also proposing a comprehensive UN resolution calling for a fresh start to political negotiations.